Russia Expects to Deliver 10Mln Tonnes of Coal to Ukraine in 2017

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Deliveries of coal from Russia to Ukraine in January-May amounted to 4.25 million metric tons, a total of about 10 million tonnes is expected by the end of 2017, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, as of the end of May, 4,250,000 tonnes of coal were shipped to Ukraine in 2017 so far, and in 2016 the figure was 10,110,000 tonnes.

"We are expecting the same volumes [in 2017], about 10 million tonnes," Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky confirmed in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of a Russia-EU energy cooperation forum in Berlin.