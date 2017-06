–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the New South Wales (NSW) police force, the man, who is from Sydney’s neighborhood of Panania, was arrested at 10 a.m. local time [00:00 GMT] at the international terminal of Sydney International Airport.

“He was taken to Mascot Police Station where he was interviewed and charged with one count of Preparations for incursions into foreign countries for purpose of engaging in hostile activities,” the police’s statement read.

According to the police, the maximum penalty for such an offense under Australian law is life imprisonment.

Additionally, the statement reassured the public that there is no threat to Australian civilians in the wake of this arrest.