Register
12:52 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Daesh child fighters. (File)

    Women and Children: A Closer Look at Sweden's Jihadists

    © Photo: Youtube/Channel 4 News
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9740

    Sweden has been long regarded as one of the foremost exporters of jihadism per capita. A recent report shed more light on one of Europe's key problems. While jihadism is hardly a game for little girls, a staggering proportion of Sweden's jihadists proved to be just minors and women.

    Eskilstuna
    CC BY 3.0 / User:idunius / Eskilstuna, vy
    Swedish Public Servant 'Likes' Terror Video, Citing Freedom of Speech
    According to the report by the Swedish Defense University one fifth of the jihadists surveyed were aged 19 or younger, while another 60 percent of the "foreign fighters" were aged 20 to 29; these formed the core of violent Islamism.

    None of the 18 children who have left Sweden to join jihadist circles have been charged, despite the fact that people aged 15 and over are punishable by Swedish criminal law. Now, however, amendments in the criminal law are being considered, Svenska Dagbladet reported.

    While most of Sweden's jihadists were men (76 percent), the number of women taking part in armed conflicts jumped from only several in 2012 to around 40 percent of the "foreign fighters" in the conflict zone in 2015. This figure is much higher than in other countries, Magnus Ranstorp, research director at the Center for Asymmetric Threat Studies at the Swedish Defense University, told the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

    "We cannot say for sure why, but Swedish women may have had a more prominent role in Daesh," Ranstorp said.

    Nasir mosque Gothenburg
    © Flickr/ Udo Schröter
    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Furthermore, three quarters of the jihadists were Swedish citizens, despite only 34 percent actually having been born in Sweden. Those born abroad indeed formed a multi-ethnic group, hailing from a total of 38 countries, primarily in Northern Africa, the Horn of Africa (predominantly Somalia and Eritrea) and the Middle East.

    "A third of those who traveled from Sweden to fight for Daesh or other terrorist groups were born here. They have gone to Swedish kindergartens and Swedish schools, read Astrid Lindgren's books and released balloons on UN Day. Then they joined an organization indulging in warfare, the slave trade, gender oppression and the slaughter of minority groups, Christians and "wrong" Muslims. I really don't know if integration failure can be made any clearer than that," Dagens Nyheter columnist Erik Helmerson wrote.

    The majority of the jihadists lived in just four of Sweden's 21 counties, including Stockholm, Skåne and Västra Götaland, and came from areas that are considered socially and economically vulnerable.

    "It is clear that socioeconomic aspects are contributing factors, alongside group and peer influences, ideological factors and local recruitment drives," the authors of the report said.

    Policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala January 2, 2015 as police tighten security around some of the country's main mosques
    © REUTERS/ Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    Jihadi 'Veterans' Return to Sweden, Establish Islamist Extremist Networks
    The number of foreign fighters has dropped in recent years. While 98 first-time travelers are believed to have left Sweden in 2013, only five followed suit last year. Two out of five are believed to have returned in Sweden, while 49 of the 267 people for whom information was available reportedly died in the conflict.

    While Daesh returnees were previously identified as being among the foremost threats to Sweden's security, the report found that "very few" of the returnees actually sought to commit crimes in Europe. They claimed their activity to mostly have been associated with the conflict in Syria and Iraq. However, the returnees' terrorist activity could not be ruled out entirely, since both Daesh and al-Qaeda have declared Europe as a legitimate target.

    Magnus Ranstorp ventured that those roughly 40 percent who remain in the Middle East posed the largest threat, being the most hardened ones and having nothing to lose.

    "Those who are still there are the most hardcore. They are simply much more dangerous than those who have returned so far," Magnus Ranstorp told Swedish Radio, suggesting to take them seriously.

    French police and gendarmes stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Swedish Star Journalist Swears Allegiance to Daesh, Runs Amok in Paris
    Recently, a Daesh blog run from Syria accused Sweden of having contributed to human suffering in al-Raqqa, and demanded retribution.

    "It's a direct call for terror. It is all the more unusual for it to be written in Swedish," Magnus Ranstorp told Svenska Dagbladet.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Stolen Swedish Visas Invoke Fears of Human Trafficking, Terrorism
    'Send Me Instead!' Swedes Volunteer to Replace Rejected Refugees
    Massive Tax Fraud in Sweden, Denmark Stirs Suspicions of Support for Terrorism
    Sweden to Expect Surge in Jihadi Turncoats Posing as Refugees
    Tags:
    jihadism, radical Islam, Middle East, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Secret Service Trump Tapes Cartoon
    Tapes, Tapes, Tapes ... Why Does This Feel Familiar?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok