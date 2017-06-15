Blaze Erupts: 'Brussels Airport Entirely Blocked, Paralyzed'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Access to the international airport in the Belgian capital of Brussels was blocked early on Thursday after a fire.

Brussels Airport encountered this morning a power outage. Systems are running again. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) 15 июня 2017 г.

"The Brussels Airport was entirely blocked on Thursday starting at 5 a.m." the RTL broadcaster said. "A fire, a blackout and an ensuing computer failure have paralyzed the national airport."

Stroompanne op luchthaven van Zaventem, reizigers gestrand, geen vluchten #vrtnieuws pic.twitter.com/Ef55CVmHCi — inge van meensel (@ingevanmeensel) 15 июня 2017 г.

RTL cited eyewitnesses who said all flights from the airport had been grounded, and passengers were waiting outside, unable to enter the terminal.