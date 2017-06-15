Blaze Erupts: 'Brussels Airport Entirely Blocked, Paralyzed'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Access to the international airport in the Belgian capital of Brussels was blocked early on Thursday after a fire.
Brussels Airport encountered this morning a power outage. Systems are running again.— Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) 15 июня 2017 г.
"The Brussels Airport was entirely blocked on Thursday starting at 5 a.m." the RTL broadcaster said. "A fire, a blackout and an ensuing computer failure have paralyzed the national airport."
Stroompanne op luchthaven van Zaventem, reizigers gestrand, geen vluchten #vrtnieuws pic.twitter.com/Ef55CVmHCi— inge van meensel (@ingevanmeensel) 15 июня 2017 г.
RTL cited eyewitnesses who said all flights from the airport had been grounded, and passengers were waiting outside, unable to enter the terminal.
Still people waiting outside @BrusselsAirport, blocked out because of a power-failure inside building apparently #vrtnieuws #airport pic.twitter.com/bQlUINtxZD— Steven Decraene (@stevencraneTV) 15 июня 2017 г.
