Register
02:16 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Canadian military instructors look on during Ukrainian military exercises at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, near Lviv(File)

    Ukraine Battalion Tactical Groups to Start Training at Starychi in 2018

    © AFP 2017/ Yuriy Dyachyshyn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8911

    Canadian training mission to Ukraine commander Lt. Col. Mark Lubiniecki said that the Starychi combat training center in Ukraine is looking to start rotations of battalion tactical groups in 2018.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Starychi combat training center in Ukraine is looking to start rotations of battalion tactical groups in 2018, Canadian training mission to Ukraine commander Lt. Col. Mark Lubiniecki told Sputnik.

    "In 2018, they are looking at shifting towards battalion tactical groups," Lubiniecki said on Wednesday.

    Lubiniecki became the commander of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Joint Task Force-Ukraine in March. He noted that the center’s current focus is on battalions, which allows about 600 soldiers to come through during a 55-day rotation. In 2018, their number can increase to 1,000.

    At present, the center has no intent to start training entire brigades, Lubiniecki said. Nevertheless, it does provide training to their leadership.

    "What they do touch on is staff training for the brigades, headquarters of the brigades’ staff," the commander noted.

    The Ukrainian military is also planning to take over Starychi training center operations.

    Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Lavrov Talks on Rise of Neo-Nazism in Ukraine With Canadian FM
    "They do have a plan in place to grow their [trainers] numbers over the next 18 months to a point where they will be able to take the lead on all training delivery to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Lubiniecki said.

    Currently, more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers work at the center as its full time staff. An increased number of local trainers will allow allies to step back and play more of a mentorship role, the commander noted.

    "I am not sure if there will be a decrease to the number of allies operating at Starychi and possibly allies moving to another location," Lubiniecki added.

    In 2015, Canada first sent 200 troops to Ukraine under Operation UNIFIER to provide training and capacity-building assistance to the country's military forces and to back their efforts to maintain sovereignty.

    In March, Ottawa extended its military training mission in Ukraine through the end of March 2019.

    The Canadian military has trained more than 4450 Ukrainian soldiers to date overall, according to the Canadian Department of National Defense.

    Related:

    Canadian Troops to 'Fine-Tune' Military Skills for Missions in Ukraine, Latvia
    Poroshenko Calls Ratification of Ukraine-Canada Free Trade Agreement 'Historic'
    Canada's Ammo Supply to Ukraine 'Condones Bloodshed in Donbass' - Moscow
    Canada Ukraine Military Mission Extension Counterproductive - Russian Embassy
    Tags:
    Canada, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok