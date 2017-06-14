Civilians in Donetsk Threatened by No Access to Drinking Water - UN

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko DPR Says Ceasefire Observed in Ukraine’s Donetsk Region Early on Saturday

–

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)The well-being of hundreds of thousands of civilians on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk is under threat because of lack of access to drinking water, United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of some 400,000 people on both sides of the ‘contact line’ in the Donetska Oblast of eastern Ukraine who have been without access to safe drinking water for four days due to shelling of the First Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Pipeline on 11 June," O’Brien stated.