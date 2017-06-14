Register
21:43 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias passes in front of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy during a motion of no confidence debate in parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2017

    Lower House of Spain's Parliament Fails to Pass Vote of No Confidence in Gov't

    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2120

    82 parliamentarians voted in favor of ousting Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy, while 170 were against the move and 97 members of the parliament abstained from the vote.

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a motion of no confidence debate in parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Spanish Parliament Discusses No-Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister Rajoy
    MADRID (Sputnik) — The lower house of Spain's parliament on Wednesday failed to pass the motion of no confidence in the government of Mariano Rajoy.

    After the debate which started on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, 82 parliamentarians voted in favor of ousting Prime Minister Rajoy, while 170 were against the move and 97 members of the parliament abstained from the vote. One parliamentarian did not participate in voting. The vote of no confidence needs to be passed by the overall majority of the house corresponding to 176 parliamentarians from 350.

    The vote to ouster the government of the ruling People's Party (PP) was initiated by opposition Unidos Podemos (United We Can) leftist alliance, including Podemos and United Left parties, which proposed Podemos leader Pablo Manuel Iglesias Turrion as a candidate for the position of the president of the Spanish government instead of Rajoy.

    The alliance considers the numerous court trials around the PP officials as the reason for the ouster. Apart from that, the government's failure to regulate the issue related to striving of Spain's autonomous region of Catalonia to separate from Madrid through the independence referendum, is also regarded by the opposition as a reason for the government's ouster.

    Spain's Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sits on his chair at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Thousands Rally in Spain in Support for Non-Confidence Vote for PM Rajoy
    In his address during the hearings, Iglesias said that Rajoy would go down in history as the "corruption president" because the PP headed by Rajoy "crossed all the acceptable borders."

    "The Spanish citizens do not deserve to have breakfast amid another news on corruption," Iglesias pointed out.

    The Podemos leader also criticized the government's failure to establish dialogue with the Catalan authorities and grant Catalonia the possibility to independently determine the fate of their region at the referendum.

    Rajoy, in turn, called the leftist party initiative as a "stage play."

    "It is not an attempt to overthrow the government, it is just a play. Since the first day, when you announced the initiative, it was clear that it would fail," Rajoy said addressing the opposition group.

    Major Spain's opposition force Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and the Citizens party announced that they would not support the vote of no confidence before it took place.

    Previously, the Spanish parliament tried to pass the vote of no confidence in 1980 and 1987, failing both times.

    Thousands of the Spanish supported passing the vote of no confidence in Rajoy and the PP in a major rally in the country's capital of Madrid in May.

    Rajoy's governance has been overshadowed by a number of corruption scandals including the landmark Gurtel case launched in October 2016, after nine years of investigations. Under the case, 37 PP members were accused of involvement in a corruption network by giving public contracts worth over 350 million euros ($382 million) after having received bribes. Some of the involved PP members, including the party's treasurer, testified that the PP leadership was aware of the scheme.

    Rajoy is expected to testify as a witness in a court in Gurtel trial on July 26.

    Related:

    Spanish Parliament Discusses No-Confidence Motion Against Prime Minister Rajoy
    Thousands Rally in Spain in Support for Non-Confidence Vote for PM Rajoy
    Spanish People's Party Reelects Mariano Rajoy to Party Leadership
    Rajoy Swears Oath as Reelected Spanish Prime Minister
    Tags:
    no-confidence vote, Mariano Rajoy, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok