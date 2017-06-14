Register
    French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017.

    Macron Rules Out Risk of Absolutism in Parliament After Legislative Election

    French president said that there was no risk of absolutism if the party he founded receives absolute majority in the National Assembly.

    PARIS (Sputnik) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he was not worried about a risk of absolutism if the party he founded receives absolute majority in the National Assembly at the upcoming second round of the election, as pollsters have predicted.

    "We are not watching out for the risk of absolutism…There will be strong voices of the opposition in the National Assembly on Sunday, there will be strong voices in the Senat," Macron said, as quoted by government spokesman Christophe Castaner in his address to the media following the council of ministers.

    The president stressed that those who warn about potential dangers of absolutism were claiming just several months ago that Macron in the Elysee Palace was "a pipe dream."

    The president stressed, however, that "the risk of inefficiency, the risk of hindrance exists," therefore, the government needs to lean on the majority in the National Assembly, he said, calling on all French citizens to vote.

    Macron's La Republique En Marche (REM) party came up on top in the first round of the legislative election, and if they repeat such success this Sunday at the runoff, they may take over 400 out of 577 seats. However, the level of abstention at the first round showed a record high, with almost 52 percent of voters unwilling to express their political preferences.

    parliament, National Assembly, Emmanuel Macron, France
