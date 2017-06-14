Register
20:12 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Independence Square in Kiev. (File)

    EU Parliament, Council of EU Agree on New Trade Preferences for Ukraine

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5011

    European Commission to introduce additional trade preferences for Ukraine.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Slovak President Andrej Kiska attend a ceremony dedicated to a visa-free regime with European Union (EU) which comes into force for Ukraine, in the town of Uzhgorod, Ukraine, June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Ukraine's Visa Free Travel to the EU: At What Price Does It Come?
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union reached an agreement on proposals of the European Commission to introduce additional trade preferences for Ukraine, but this is not to be their final act of approval, a European Commission spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

    "The European Parliament and the Council reached yesterday… a political deal on the Commission proposal for autonomous trade measures for Ukraine. Upon the entry in force of the Regulation, Ukraine will get more and better access to EU market," the spokesperson said.

    These measures have been discussed in the European Union for more than six months, as the European Commission first proposed their introduction as early as September 2016.

    These preferences complement those already in force within the EU-Ukraine free trade area created by the Association Agreement. The regulation, once it enters into force, will increase the quantities of the products that Ukraine can export to the European Union under the Association Agreement without paying customs duties, the spokesperson said. Ukraine will be able to export barley, wheat, oats, maize and other grains to the bloc under better conditions, as well as footwear and electronic equipment, the Commission's spokesperson added.

    "Concerning next steps, at the moment we have an agreement at a political level that needs still to be formally adopted by the Council and the Parliament. The Commission hopes for this to happen as soon as possible to ensure a swift entry into force," the spokesperson noted.

    The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement was signed in 2014 to deepen political associations and economic integration between the two sides, with Kiev being obliged to implement a series of reforms in order to gain free-trade access to the EU market. The deal required the ratification of all 28 member states of the European Union for it to enter into force, with the Dutch parliament being the last member to ratify the association agreement and free trade deal, on May 30.

    Related:

    Dutch Parliament Ratifies EU-Ukraine Association, Trade Deal
    EU Split: How Russia and Ukraine Saved Eastern Europe From Migrants
    EU Short-Term Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine Enters Into Force
    Tags:
    trade, European Commission, Council of the European Union, European Parliament, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok