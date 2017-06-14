London Block of Flats Fire Death Toll Increases to 12 - Police

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Metropolitan Police were called to reports of the fire at Grenfell Tower apartment block on Latimer Road at 1:16 am local time (00:16 GMT). According to the London Ambulance Service, more than 50 residents of the 24-storey building were hospitalized.

"Fire at #GrenfellTower: Commander Cundy has confirmed the number of fatalities has risen to 12 ‘we believe this number will sadly increase,’" the police said on Twitter.

The death toll stood at six earlier in the day.