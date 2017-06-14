EU Council President Congratulates Ireland's New Prime Minister on Appointment

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, the Irish parliament voted in favor of appointing Varadkar as the country's new head of government.

"On behalf of the European Council, I would like to congratulate you on your appointment, and wish you and your government every success. Ireland is rightly admired for its strong economy; vibrant and open society; and stalwart commitment to Europe," Tusk said in a letter of congratulation released by the European Council's press service.

Tusk added that he invited the new Taoiseach to the European Council later in the month to discuss a number of issues, such as security, jobs and migration, among others.

Varadkar became the leader of the ruling Irish Fine Gael party on June 3 after Enda Kenny, the former country's prime minister and Fine Gael leader, made a decision to retire on May 17.