Some 20 People Injured in Refugee Shelter Fire in Western Sweden - Police

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)Police force from Sweden's southern province of Blekinge detained a suspected arsonist following a fire which destroyed a refugee residence in the southeastern town of Karlshamn on Wednesday, a statement of the local police said.

"One person suspected of arson was detained," the police said in the statement,

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the building had burnt down, but no casualties were reported.

Earlier in June, another refugee shelter burned down in eastern Sweden. Over 100 fires occurred in refugee residences in Sweden in 2016 alone, with over 90 of them having been confirmed as acts of arson.