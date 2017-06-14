Register
18:42 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Macedonian flag in front of the government building in Skopje, Macedonia (File)

    Macedonian Foreign Minister Calls Joining EU, NATO Country's 'Policy Priority'

    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9712

    Macedonian Foreign Minister stated that countries accession to the European Union and NATO is the main priority.

    Protestors shout after entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    What's in a Name? Macedonia Ready to Lose Its Identity to Join NATO
    ATHENS (Sputnik) Macedonia's accession to both the European Union and NATO is the main priority within the country's foreign policy, Macedonia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Wednesday, adding that such a move will improve the situation in the Balkan region.

    "We went through difficult years to get independence, and we are fully committed to develop relations with the European Union. Regarding our foreign policy priorities, we have a priority to join the EU and NATO… The beginning of talks on our country's accession to the European Union will benefit all sides. I am sure that you [Greece] have the leverage that may open the way for us," Dimitrov told reporters after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in Athens.

    According to Dimitrov, it is necessary to resolve the dispute with Greece over Macedonia's official name in order to make the Balkan region stable.

    Skopje and Athens are involved in an ongoing dispute over the name of the Republic of Macedonia. Greece regards "Macedonia" as a term referring only to the region in its terrorist and to the ancient Kingdom of Macedonia. Athens therefore insists that Skopje use FYROM (former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) as its official name, as is done by the United Nations. Due to this grievance, Greece has being blocking Macedonia's accession to the European Union since 2005 and to NATO since 2008.

    On June 8, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he was ready to join NATO using the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as a temporary name in order to promote negotiations over the process of country's integration into the European Union.

    In response, the Greek foreign minister said that the sides should reach a compromise solution for the dispute.

    "Greece would like our neighboring country to become a part of Euro-Atlantic system. But we should follow the path of mutual understanding and compromise… As soon as a compromise solution regarding the name is found, we will go to the United Nations and sign a new agreement, and then we will go to Brussels to confirm it," Kotzias said.

    Macedonia joined NATO's Partnership for Peace in 1995 and the Membership Action Plan in 1999, which is a program that offers advice, assistance and support to countries seeking to join the alliance.

    Related:

    Claims on Moscow Meddling in Macedonian Affairs Part of Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Russia Would Not Risk Reputation to Interfere in Macedonia's Internal Affairs
    Moscow Slams 'Groundless Claims' of Involvement in Macedonia's Internal Affairs
    Tags:
    European Union, NATO, Greece, Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok