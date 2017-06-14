Register
17:11 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    British pounds

    Economy Boost, Airport Deal: What Northern Ireland Unionists Get From London

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 1010

    Details have emerged over the imminent announcement of the deal brokered between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, although the full announcement has been delayed because of the unfolding tragedy of the London tower block fire.

    Theresa May needs to come to an arrangement with the DUP in order to be able to get their ten members of parliament to add to her MPs in order to gain a majority in the House of Commons when voting on legislation.

    A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill silhouettes in front of the Houses of Parliament the day after Britain's national elections in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    UK Faces Even More Uncertainty After Snap Election Results in Hung Parliament

    May had called a snap election in order to capitalize on disarray within the opposition Labour Party and gain a greater working majority in the House of Commons than she inherited from David Cameron. However, its backfired when the polls closed because of her poor performance and bad manifesto policies. She lost her majority and now needs to broker a deal with the DUP. 

    The deal May has brokered with the DUP leader Arlene Foster involves giving an economic boost to Northern Ireland, but agreeing to disagree on some social policy issues, including LGBT rights and same sex marriage.

    What is clear is that the DUP has managed to get broad agreement on a number of important economic points. These include a commitment by London to do more to attract Foreign Direct Investment into the province, improvement in connectivity between Northern Ireland and Great Britain — including a guarantee of direct access to London's hub airports.

    Border Issue

    A motorbike is driven past a mural on the Falls Road a day after Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned, throwing the devolved joint administration into crisis, in Belfast Northern Ireland, January 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    'Hard Border' Brexit Fears Exposed Between Northern Ireland and the Republic
    Most importantly, with Northern Ireland having voted to remain in the EU while the UK as a whole voted out, the DUP has won agreement that will ensure a "frictionless" border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    That border will become an external EU border after Brexit and there have been growing fears that any border controls would have a serious economic impact on both Northern Ireland and the Republic. The so-called "soft border" issue is also one of the top agenda items for Brussels in the upcoming Brexit negotiations. 

    Although there are likely to be some tensions between the Conservatives and the DUP, the two parties have now agreed broad consensus that will give May just enough room to run a government, although nothing like the way she wanted when she called the snap election.

    Related:

    Unholy Alliance: Theresa May's Desperate Deal With DUP Could Endanger NI Peace
    UK PM May Sends Gov't Chief Whip to Coalition Talks With DUP in Belfast
    'Softer' Brexit on the Horizon, UK Businesses Breathe Sigh of Relief
    It's Unclear if UK Will Follow Initial Brexit Talks Plan - MEP Negotiator
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit, UK election, British Conservative Party, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok