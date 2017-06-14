London Medics Treat 74 #GrenfellTower Block Fire Victims, 20 in Critical Care

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Twenty of the 74 victims of a 24-story West London apartment block fire remain in critical care, the London Ambulance Service said in a statement Wednesday.

Our latest statement on #GrenfellTower. We have treated & taken 64 patients to 6 hospitals. 20 are in critical care https://t.co/5IZS0JeRW3 pic.twitter.com/Ccd6dsRdpH — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) 14 июня 2017 г.

It added that "a further 10 patients made their own way to hospital, bringing the total number of people being treated to 74."

The London Metropolitan Police Service confirmed six fatalities in the fire, with witnesses describing residents falling or jumping from the building engulfed in flames.