Simonyan: Macron's Media Policy Exemplified by Ruptly Exclusion From May Meeting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leaders of France and the United Kingdom met on Tuesday on Paris. The Ruptly video producer showed a valid French press pass, which had the name of the agency on it, but he was told by the president's press service that he did not have accreditation and was not let in.

"Last time we asked Macron how he would organize his relationship with foreign journalists. Well, there you go," Simonyan said in a statement released by RT.

The press release from the press service reportedly told journalists that a valid French press pass was sufficient for attending the event.

During his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May, Macron said that RT and Sputnik had been spreading lies about him personally and his campaign. Simonyan has stressed that not a single example of spreading misinformation by the Russian media was ever provided by Macron's team.