Large Fire Breaks Out in Apartment Block in West London, Evacuation Underway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A huge fire has broken out at a 24-storey Grenfell Tower apartment block in Latimer Road in western London as a result of which at least two people suffered smoke inhalation, Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service are currently at the scene. An evacuation process is underway," the statement read.

According to the statement, police were called to reports of the fire at 1:16 am local time (00:16 GMT).

At the current stage, two people are being treated for smoke inhalation, the police said, adding that officers were awaiting an update as to whether there were more injuries.

Police advised people to avoid the area surrounding the block.