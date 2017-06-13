French President Macron Hopes Brexit Talks to Start as Soon as Possible

PARIS (Sputnik) — Negotiations about the future of the United Kingdom must start as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"I want the talks on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, on the future of the United Kingdom to begin as soon as possible and to be coordinated by the European Commission," Macron said after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Paris.

May, in her turn, confirmed that the Brexit talks would begin the next week in accordance with the existing schedule.

On Monday, UK Brexit Secretary David Davis said that the withdrawal negotiations would begin the next week, but possibly not on June 19.

May arrived in Paris earlier in the day. After the conference and a working dinner the leaders are expected to attend a friendly football match between their two countries.