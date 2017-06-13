Register
18:25 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.

    It's Unclear if UK Will Follow Initial Brexit Talks Plan - MEP Negotiator

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    It is unclear for the European Union whether or not London will pursue its initial proposal for the nation's withdrawal talks with Brussels or change it in light of the nation's uncertain political future, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, said Tuesday.

    Airbus Helicopters H225M
    © Photo: Airbus Group
    'The Time Is Ripe': UK Heads for Brexit, EU Chiefs Accelerate Plans for EU Army
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Thursday, the United Kingdom held an snap general election. The early vote was called by incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May in an effort to strengthen the mandate of the Conservative Party amid the looming Brexit talks. The election, however, resulted in the Conservatives failing to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and falling short of the required 326 seats.

    "It is unclear if the UK government will stick to the line that they had announced in the letter of March 29 or if they will change it looking to the and taking into account the outcome of the [snap general] election," Verhofstadt said adding that Brussels was waiting to learn the United Kingdom's position in the talks.

    Verhofstadt noted that in the European Parliament's resolution on Brexit negotiations, the parliamentarians indicated the possibility of the establishment of a EU-UK customs union. But, in such a case, Brussels "will never compromise on a number of conditions," Verhofstadt added.

    "From the side of the European Parliament we have always welcomed very close relationship in the future with the United Kingdom," Verhofstadt pointed out.

    On March 29, May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, outlining the country's exit from the European Union. Under the article, the process is to be concluded within two years from the withdrawal launch.

    Related:

    Theresa May 'Not a Dead Woman Walking' After General Election - Brexit Secretary
    EU, UK Citizens' Status First on Brexit Talks Agenda - UK Brexit Secretary
    UK PM Confirms to German Chancellor Intention to Start Brexit Talks as Planned
    Tags:
    general election, Brexit, British Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok