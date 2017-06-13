It's Unclear if UK Will Follow Initial Brexit Talks Plan - MEP Negotiator

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Thursday, the United Kingdom held an snap general election. The early vote was called by incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May in an effort to strengthen the mandate of the Conservative Party amid the looming Brexit talks. The election, however, resulted in the Conservatives failing to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and falling short of the required 326 seats.

"It is unclear if the UK government will stick to the line that they had announced in the letter of March 29 or if they will change it looking to the and taking into account the outcome of the [snap general] election," Verhofstadt said adding that Brussels was waiting to learn the United Kingdom's position in the talks.

Verhofstadt noted that in the European Parliament's resolution on Brexit negotiations, the parliamentarians indicated the possibility of the establishment of a EU-UK customs union. But, in such a case, Brussels "will never compromise on a number of conditions," Verhofstadt added.

"From the side of the European Parliament we have always welcomed very close relationship in the future with the United Kingdom," Verhofstadt pointed out.

On March 29, May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, outlining the country's exit from the European Union. Under the article, the process is to be concluded within two years from the withdrawal launch.