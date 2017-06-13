EU Begins Infringement Procedures Against Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Commission said Tuesday it was launching infringement procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland over them failing to take in refugees under the quota plan.

Czech Republic, Hungary & Poland have not yet taken actions. We are launching infringement procedures. https://t.co/FIc6RJPZqN #MigrationEU — European Commission (@EU_Commission) 13 июня 2017 г.

"Over the last months, the Commission has repeatedly called on those Member States that have not yet relocated a single person, or that are not pledging to relocate, to do so. Regrettably, despite these repeated calls, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, in breach of their legal obligations stemming from the Council Decisions and their commitments to Greece, Italy and other Member States, have not yet taken the necessary action. Against this background, and as indicated in the previous Relocation and Resettlement Report, the Commission has decided to launch infringement procedures against these three Member States," the statement read.

The mandatory EU scheme was established in 2015 and is aimed at relocating some refugees currently held in Greece and Italy throughout the bloc with a specific quota for each member state.

On May 16, the European Commission issued a progress report on relocation and resettlement, stressing that some countries, in particular, Hungary, Poland and Austria were the only EU members that had not relocated a single person, while the Czech Republic remained inactive for a year.

The European Union has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in EU member states.