N. Ireland's Unionists Say Talks With UK Gov't Going Well, Hope for Success

DUP Leader Says to Seek Deal With Tories for Benefit of UK, N Ireland

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels. The election has resulted in a hung parliament after the Conservatives lost majority in the House of Commons. However, the Conservative Party announced the composition of the cabinet amid talks with the (DUP) that could allow May's party to form the majority with it.

"Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion," Foster said in a tweet.

