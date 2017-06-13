Military Attaches of 22 States Monitor Slavic Brotherhood Drills in Belarus

"At the invitation of the Belarusian side, a group of military attaches from 22 countries, including Britain, China, Vietnam, Russia and Syria, have arrived to the training area. On June 13, the military attaches observed one of the maneuver episodes demonstrating small groups of terrorists breaking into the city and [the subsequent] releasing hostages among local population, captured by terrorists during a raid on a waterworks installation of the Dnieper-Bug Canal in the city of Brest," Gulevich told reporters.
The Slavic Brotherhood-2017 exercise is an annual joint military training operation by Russian airborne troops, Belarusian special forces and Serbia's Special Brigade The first exercise took place in 2015 in Russia's Krasnodar Territory and the second exercise was held the following year in Serbia amid a NATO-run civil emergency exercise in neighboring Montenegro.
All comments
Show new comments (0)