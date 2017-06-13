Military Attaches of 22 States Monitor Slavic Brotherhood Drills in Belarus

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Russian Paratroopers Land Near West Belarus Border in Joint Anti-Terror Drills

BREST (Sputnik)Military attaches from 22 states are observing the active phase of the third joint Russia-Belarus-Serbia anti-terrorist exercise Slavic Brotherhood-2017 in Belarus' region of Brest, the drills' deputy chief Col. Viktor Gulevich said on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of the Belarusian side, a group of military attaches from 22 countries, including Britain, China, Vietnam, Russia and Syria, have arrived to the training area. On June 13, the military attaches observed one of the maneuver episodes demonstrating small groups of terrorists breaking into the city and [the subsequent] releasing hostages among local population, captured by terrorists during a raid on a waterworks installation of the Dnieper-Bug Canal in the city of Brest," Gulevich told reporters.

The Slavic Brotherhood-2017 exercise is an annual joint military training operation by Russian airborne troops, Belarusian special forces and Serbia's Special Brigade The first exercise took place in 2015 in Russia's Krasnodar Territory and the second exercise was held the following year in Serbia amid a NATO-run civil emergency exercise in neighboring Montenegro.