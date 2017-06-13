'Empty Talk': Russian Deputy FM Slams Reuters Story About Diplomats in Moldova

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Reports that Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova had allegedly recruited fighters in the southeast Ukraine conflict are "empty talk," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"This is absolutely empty talk, not supported by any facts," Karasin said Tuesday, commenting on the latest Reuters report claiming that five Russian diplomats were expelled late last month "because of their alleged activities as undercover officers with the Russian military agency, the GRU."

Karasin disputed the claim, saying "people performed absolutely clear official duties, participated in bilateral military contacts."

On May 29, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry declared five Russian diplomats as personae non gratae. According to Prime Minister Pavel Filip, this decision was based on intelligence data and was met with reciprocal measures by Russia two days later, when five Moldovan diplomats were expelled by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon criticized the Moldovan Foreign Ministry's decision and called it ill-founded.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the crisis in Donbas was Ukraine's internal conflict and Russia has never participated in it.

Karasin called the planned introduction of a bill in Moldovan parliament, which bans the broadcast of Russian news programs, an information blockade against the country's population.

Moldova's Democratic Party is planning to propose a bill that would prohibit the broadcasting of news programs on Russian TV channels, claiming alleged propaganda activities.

"This is regretful because, in essence, it is an information blockade of its own population," Karasin told Sputnik.