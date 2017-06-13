Over 10,000 Killed, Nearly 24,000 Injured in Ukraine's Conflict Since 2014 - UN

–

KIEV (Sputnik)The violence in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbass has left over 10,000 people killed and nearly 24,000 injured since its outbreak in 2014, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report on Tuesday.

"From the start of the conflict in mid-April 2014 up to 15 May 2017, at least 10,090 people, including 2,777 civilians, have been killed, and at least 23,966 injured. This is a conservative estimate based on available data, and the actual figures are likely to be higher," the report said.

According to the OHCHR, over 1.6 million people have fled their homes and become internally displaced as a result of the ongoing violence.

Kiev launched a military operation in the east of Ukraine after local residents refused to recognize the new government that had come to power. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015 and brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite the peace agreement, the situation has remained tense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 2 that new agreements on crisis settlement in Ukraine should not be discussed until the already existing agreements have been fully implemented.

