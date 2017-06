Own Goal! Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of $16.5Mln Tax Fraud in Spain

© AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm Year in Review: Messi Business

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The department of economic crimes of the Madrid regional prosecutor’s office filed a suit on Tuesday with a court against Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo on tax fraud of 14.76 million euros ($16.5 million), local media reported.

According to El Pais newspaper, Ronaldo is accused of committing four crimes in the period of 2011-2014.