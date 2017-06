MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A relative of Syrian President Bashar Assad has applied for asylum in Germany, local media reported Tuesday.

"We do not know the grounds for the application," Warendorf city authorities representative Ralf Holtsteige said as quoted by Westfaelische Nachrichten newspaper.

Holtsteige added that the woman, possessing two passports, Syrian and Lebanese, is the widow of one of Assad's cousins and is living in a refugee camp in north-western Germany. She had already applied for asylum, got rejected, and filed an appeal for this decision.

According to Westfaelische Nachrichten, the woman repeatedly faced a hostile attitude on the part of her fellow countrymen while in the facilities she is temporarily placed.