© Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko Belarus Security Service Detained 8 Terrorist Suspects in 2017

–

MINSK, June 13 (Sputnik)An explosive device has been seized from one of the eight terrorist suspects detained in Belarus this year, the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus (KGB) chairman said Tuesday, adding that the suspect was plotting an attack in Europe.

"The last was detained jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He had an explosive device, he was preparing to commit a terrorist act in Europe," Valery Vakulchik said as quoted by the Belarusian Belta news service.

Vakulchik clarified that the suspect had traveled to Belarus from Germany.

