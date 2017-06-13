Shots Fired at Munich Subway Station, Five Injured

The local police tweeted that there had been a shooting incident at the Unterfoehring subway station. As a result, one person was injured.

Bei Polizeieinsatz S-Bahnhof #Unterföhring kam es zu Schusswaffengebrauch. Mind. eine Person verletzt. Weitere Informationen folgen. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

According to the police, the situation was under control and the area was cordoned off.

The perpetrator shot at a female police officer during an ID check, local media reported.

The woman sustained a serious injury, the Munich police wrote on Twitter. At least four other people were wounded. One person was detained.

S-Bahnhof #Unterföhring — Mehrere Personen durch Schüsse verletzt. Polizeibeamtin schwer verletzt. Eine Person wurde festgenommen. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

Bavarian radio cited the police saying that there was "probably no terrorism involved."

