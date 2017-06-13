UK, France Press ISPs to 'Remove Harmful Content' in Anti-Radicalization Efforts

© AP Photo/ Hannah Mckay UK PM May to Visit France on Tuesday for Meeting With French President Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The governments of the United Kingdom and France announced on Tuesday a joint campaign to tackle online radicalization, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement ahead of her visit to France.

"I can announce that the UK and France will work together to encourage corporations to do more and abide by their social responsibility to step up their efforts to remove harmful content from their networks," May said.

The anti-terrorist efforts include "exploring the possibility of creating a new legal liability for tech companies if they fail to remove unacceptable content."

London and Paris seek to lead joint work with the tech companies "to develop tools to identify and remove harmful material automatically.

