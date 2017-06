© REUTERS/ Petros Giannakouris UN Secretary-General to Visit Lesvos to Meet With Refugees Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The mayor of Greek island of Lesvos said that one person died in an earthquake, which rocked the island earlier on Monday, local media reported.

The Kathimerini newspaper reported, citing the mayor, that a woman was found dead after her house collapsed in the southern village of Vrisa on Lesvos.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked the island, which is located near the coast of Turkey in the Aegean Sea, destroying several buildings and leaving at least 10 people injured.