EU Disappointed by Slow Progress in Ukrainian Reforms in Intellectual Property

KIEV (Sputnik) — The European Union is "disappointed" by the stagnant situation in reforming Ukrainian legislation in the field of intellectual property rights (IPR), the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine said in a press release Monday.

"18 months after the EU-Ukraine [Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas] DCFTA came into force, most of the legislation needed to reform this sector, in line with Ukraine's commitments in the DCFTA, has still not been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the government," the press release read.

© AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV Ukrainians Enjoy First Day of Visa-Free Regime With EU as Europe 'Opens' Borders

The current situation in Ukraine causes irreparable damage to the legitimate interests of thousands of local and international rights holders, the press release added. In particular, the delegation noted that the current Ukrainian legislation in the field of copyright protection "does not include adequate provisions to ensure effective enforcement of IPR rights."

At the same time, the delegation noted the progress of the Ukrainian authorities in the fight against Internet piracy.

The statement was made in the follow up to the June 8 EU-Ukraine meeting on reforming Ukraine's intellectual property laws.