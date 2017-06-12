EU Disappointed by Slow Progress in Ukrainian Reforms in Intellectual Property

KIEV (Sputnik) — The European Union is "disappointed" by the stagnant situation in reforming Ukrainian legislation in the field of intellectual property rights (IPR), the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine said in a press release Monday.
"18 months after the EU-Ukraine [Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas] DCFTA came into force, most of the legislation needed to reform this sector, in line with Ukraine's commitments in the DCFTA, has still not been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the government," the press release read.
At the same time, the delegation noted the progress of the Ukrainian authorities in the fight against Internet piracy.
The statement was made in the follow up to the June 8 EU-Ukraine meeting on reforming Ukraine's intellectual property laws.
All comments
Show new comments (0)