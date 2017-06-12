UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo Off Libya's Coast by One Year

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously adopted a UK-drafted resolution to extend the arms embargo on the seas off the coast of Libya for another 12 months.

"Recalling its resolution 2292 (2016) concerning the strict implementation of the arms embargo on the high seas off the coast of Libya," the resolution stated. "[The Council] Decides to extend the authorizations as set out in resolution 2292 for a further 12 months from the date of this resolution."

UK Deputy Ambassador to the UN Peter Wilson said during the meeting that arms smuggling to Libya by sea is "fueling and prolonging its internal conflict," and thanked the members of the UNSC for taking a united stand on the resolution.

Speaking after the vote, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said such measures can prove to be useful as the Libyan crisis remains a source of regional instability.

© AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader Almost 100 Migrant Smugglers Detained During EU Operation Sophia Since Mid-2015

Safronkov called to increase the efficiency of inspections by sea and emphasized they should be conducted in accordance with international law.

A year ago in its resolution 2292 (2016), the Council authorized EU ships in Operation Sophia to carry out inspections on the high seas off Libya's coast and to stop vessels that are suspected of smuggling arms and seize illegal weapons. Operation Sophia also has a mission to seize migrant-smuggling vessels.