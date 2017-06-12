Register
19:42 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a reception at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 7, 2015 to mark the 60th. anniversary of the arrival of the first migrant workers in Germany. Slogan reads 'in Germany'.

    German MPs Slam EU Members for Failing to Relocate Migrants

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9010

    Members of the German political party Die Linke have slammed other EU member states for refusing to take back thousands of refugees who have to claim asylum in the country where they first entered the EU, leaving 72,000 migrants still in Germany waiting to be relocated.

    File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel attending a debate at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin March 19, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch/Files
    Poll: 50% of Germans Oppose Fourth Term for Merkel Over Open-Door Migrant Policy
    There was an outcry in 2015, when German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany's doors were open for refugees, precipitating the biggest flow of migrants into Europe since the Second World War.

    The sudden influx of more than a million migrants — many aiming for Germany — caused many European countries to close their borders — against the rules of the Schengen Agreement, which calls for open borders within member states.

    More importantly, the sheer volume of migrants spreading across Europe unchecked, exposed deep flaws in the security of the outer borders of Schengen and the lack of capability to process the migrants. Many arrived in Germany without having been first processed in the country of arrival — which goes against the principle of the Dublin rules which state that all must be processed for asylum purposes wherever the first arrive.

    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016

    Germany has been calling on EU member states to take back migrants from Germany who originally arrived in their country — but many are refusing to impose the Dublin rules.

    According to figures obtained by Die Linke form the German Ministry of the Interior, between the beginning of 2016 and the end of March 2017, the federal government has made 72,321 so-called takeover requests to other EU countries. However, only 5,321 (7.3 percent) were returned.

    Relocation Resistance

    The European Commission has been pressing EU member states to reimpose the Dublin rules and also to accept a quota of migrants from Italy and Greece, but has met with resistance from some member states on both counts.

    Migrants block the entrance of the Hellinikon camp in Athens in protest at poor living conditions on February 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Poland, Hungary Warned of EU Sanctions Over Migrant Transfers

    The Commission agreed, September 2015, to relocate 160,000 migrants from Greece and Italy to other EU member states, according to a quota system, based on population and GDP, among other measures. Although the figure was revised downwards, to 98,255, only 20,327 have so far been relocated (June 2) under the scheme.

    The Commission has called on Hungary and Poland — who, like Slovakia are refusing to take part in the scheme — or start pledging and relocating immediately, the Czech Republic to restart relocation without delay and Austria, which has now started pledging from Italy, to start pledging from Greece.

    Related:

    Number of Migrants Suspected of Crimes in Germany Rises by Over 50% in 2016
    'Tip of the Iceberg': Migrants in Germany Endure Ten Attacks a Day
    Migrants in Germany Illegally Obtained Over €1 Mln in Social Payments in 2014-15
    Germany Sends Group of Migrants Back to Afghanistan
    Over 300 Migrants Arrived in Germany Using Freight Trains Since October
    Tags:
    EU migrants, Dublin Procedures, Schengen area, migrant crisis, Die Linke, European Commission, European Union, Angela Merkel, Hungary, Czech Republic, Germany, Europe, Poland, Slovakia, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok