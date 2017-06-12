Register
19:42 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Airbus Helicopters H225M

    'The Time Is Ripe': UK Heads for Brexit, EU Chiefs Accelerate Plans for EU Army

    © Photo: Airbus Group
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 45152

    French aviation giant Airbus is preparing to craft a new fighter jet, as the European Union moves ever closer to its dream of an integrated defense policy, and corresponding European army – plans which has accelerated considerably as the UK, arguably the continent's foremost military power, prepares to exit the bloc.

    Speaking to local media, Airbus' military division head Fernando Alonso said financing for the new fighter had been provided from the governments of Germany and Spain, and he hoped France would also participate.

    ​"We have to work together in Europe, there is no more space for two or three different systems. The time is ripe for making and implementing a decision [on common defense]," he added.

    The Airbus project, the Future Combat Air System, will replace the Eurofighter and Tornado jet models in Germany, as well as Spain's F16 fleet. If France was to join, the FCAS might also replace the Rafale, scheduled to become obsolete in 2030. In 2016, French officials suggested the Rafale might be replaced by American F35 fighters, although the election of eurosceptic Donald Trump has thrown the plans into question.

    Moreover, a purchase from the US would also run contrary to the EU's stated aim of achieving technological and strategic "sovereignty" as part of its defense plans, which will see €1.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) spent annually on EU-wide military research and development, and joint procurement fund designed to facilitate projects such as the FCAS.

    ​The development of the FCAS also comes as the UK, roughly tied with France as the EU's main military power, prepares to start secession negotiations. Brexit evidently looms large in Airbus' considerations — the company currently employs 10,000 at two manufacturing plants in the UK, although Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier has made clear unless the UK negotiates an "amicable" deal with the EU (allowing staff to freely move between the UK and the continent, and the firm to import and export wares without punitive tariffs) it will move the plants elsewhere. 

    German Bundeswehr soldiers (File)
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Conspiracy Theory or Truth? Bundeswehr 'Secretly Building a Common European Army' Under Its Control

    While talks were originally scheduled to commence June 19, question marks hang over Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to form a government, potentially delaying negotiations. Nonetheless, the UK government remains officially committed to securing the country's withdrawal — and EU chiefs are evidently more committed than ever to creating a unified European army.

    There are suggestions Germany has already been quietly and informally building such a configuration, with divisions of Romanian, Czech and Dutch troops effectively subject to German command, and the militaries of Romania and the Czech Repubic due to likewise integrate one brigade each into the Bundeswehr. Such a prospect was originally mooted in November 2016, when the bloc agreed on a combined security and defense plan — although the plan excluded the prospect of creating an EU army, it promoted integration.

    Related:

    Trump Troubles: Norway Advocates EU Army for Better Security
    Merkel's Unwavering Stance on 2% NATO Goal Signals Push for New EU Army
    Berlin Beware: EU Army is Chance for US, France 'to Wage Wars With Our Soldiers'
    Idea of EU Army Gives Rise to Europe's New Foreign Policy Concept
    Tags:
    EU army, defense spending, fighter jet, defense, Airbus, European Union, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok