© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite End of Free Trade Era? G-20 Puzzled by US Protectionist Agenda

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, checks at the border were imposed in order to prevent the entry of criminals and violators of public order into the country, and would be effective until July 11.

"Security at the summit is top priority for me," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said commenting on the move.

The European Commission and neighboring countries supported the decision on the temporary introduction of border checks.

Earlier, Hamburg police imposed a ban on demonstrations in most of the city for the time of the summit.

