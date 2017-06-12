Polish MoD Asks Prosecutors to Look Into Tu-154 Crash Probe Commission

WARSAW (Sputnik) – Last week, Sputnik and RIA Novosti published an interview with Alexei Morozov, the chairman of the technical commission of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC). Morozov claimed that the commission had found no signs of impact of explosives on the plane during the 2010-2011 investigation and denied claims of Polish experts on disappearances of the recording made by flight recorders of the plane.

"In relation to the information that the commission has on issues of re-investigation of the crash and the interview with Alexei Morozov published by RIA Novosti … a justifiable doubt has emerged into the reliability and the validity of the final report of the commission on investigation of civil aviation accidents," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the conclusions made by Morozov on the crash were known to the members of the commission while they were preparing the final report. The final report and the "description of the actual state" differ from the IAC conclusions.

"The analysis of the above justifies the suspicion of shortcomings which could have been committed by the members of the Polish commission on investigation of the aforementioned crash, which could have led to commission of a crime against the activities of state institutions, justice or against the reliability of documents. From these considerations, the Ministry of Defense sends the case for clarification by the prosecutor's office," the statement read.

On April 10, 2010, the Polish presidential Tu-154M crashed outside Smolensk, western Russia, killing all 96 passengers and crew onboard. Investigators concluded that pilot error and poor weather conditions were to blame for the disaster.