European Parliament Bureau Recommends Construction of New Brussels Building

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Bureau of the European Parliament in an internal memo advised parliament members that its Brussels building should be rebuilt rather than simply renovated, media reported on Monday.

"The Administration recommends that the structure should be rebuilt rather than reinforced… That will ensure that, once the work has been completed, the building will be fully compliant with the Eurocode structural robustness specifications and will satisfy all of Parliament’s operation requirements," the note, obtained by Politico, read.

The issue of rebuilding versus reinforcement of the Paul-Henri Spaak building will be debated in Strasbourg later in the day at the meeting of the bureau.

According to the outlet, the note to the members of the parliament was prepared by the parliament's Secretary-General Klaus Welle.

One of the studies reportedly estimated that reinforcing the building, without a complete overhaul, could cost about 30 million euros (approximately $33.7 million). The 2015 in-house proposal for the complete rebuilding reportedly would require about 430 million euros (about $482.6 million).

In 2012, cracks were discovered in the ceiling of the building in Brussels.

The parliament has another building in Strasbourg and a campus in Luxembourg.