Register
16:40 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May, who is due to take over as prime minister on Wednesday, leaves after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016.

    'Zombie Prime Minister' Theresa May to Meet the 1922 Committee of MPs

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 15640

    Later on Monday (June 12) Theresa May will address the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs with her political future in the balance. Over the weekend she sacrificed her two closest aides, but the knives are still being sharpened after her woeful election campaign.

    But what is the 1922 Committee and can a Conservative leader survive if it falls out of favor with it?

    ​The committee takes its name from the date of a meeting — October 19, 1922 — when disaffected Conservative MPs met and decided to pull out of a coalition with the Liberal Party, which was led by Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

    But over time its composition changed and it is now made up of all Tory MPs who are not ministers (or shadow ministers, when they are in Opposition).

    The 1922 Committee has an 18-member executive committee and is chaired by a senior MP.

    Graham Brady, the MP for Altrincham and Sale West, has been the chairman since May 2010.

    It meets every week when Parliament is sitting and occasionally invites the party's leader or other senior figures to address it about matters which concern backbench MPs.

    The press and public are not allowed into the 1922 Committee's meetings but journalists will no doubt often hover outside in the corridors of the Houses of Parliament later on Monday to see if they can pick up a sense of how the meeting went and what are Mrs. May's chances of surviving.

    After calling a snap election to increase her majority and finding herself forced to go into a supply and demand agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) she is in a desperately weak position as the Brexit negotiations loom.

    On Saturday (June 10), hundreds of people marched on Downing Street to demand she resign as prime minister.

    Her two joint chiefs of staff, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, tried to take the blame by resigning on Saturday.

    Former Chancellor George Osborne described her as a "dead woman walking" and several pundits have portrayed her as a "zombie prime minister."

    ​The last time a Conservative prime minister was so clearly facing being replaced was in November 1956, when Anthony Eden led the party and the country into the disastrous Suez Crisis.

    Sixteen British soldiers were killed and 96 wounded after Britain, France and Israel tried to seize the Suez Canal after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized it.

    On November 22, 1956 the 1922 Committee met to discuss replacing Eden, whose health had begun to fail as the pressure of the crisis began to tell on him.

    At that meeting the two leading contenders, Chancellor Harold Macmillan, and Home Secretary Rab Butler, addressed the assembled Tory MPs.

    Jonathan Pearson, in his book "Sir Anthony Eden and the Suez Crisis: Reluctant Gamble" wrote: "Butler gave a basic speech, while once again Macmillan seized the opportunity and dynamically addressed the meeting for 35 minutes, focusing on future policy."

    ​Eden finally stepped down in January 1957 and was replaced by Macmillan.

    Former British Prime Minister Edward Heath and West German opera singer Anneliese Rothenberger pose sitting at a piano during an interval in shooting for a Television show in Hamburg, West Germany on May 17, 1977.
    © AP Photo/
    Theresa May's Own Goal Has Echoes of Another Tory Political Blunder in 1974
    In 1974, the Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath became vulnerable to a challenge when he mistakenly called a snap election which led to him losing his majority. 

    In February 1975 Margaret Thatcher, who had just taken over from Edward Heath as the leader of the Conservative Party, was given a "rapturous reception" by the 1922 Committee.

    In her speech, she said: "In the last few years some people have been feeling that there was an almost inevitable march towards socialism.

    "But when I first came into politics there was an almost inevitable march towards the Conservative society, with most people wanting to own their own homes, taking an interest in their children's education, welcoming policies for the reduction of personal taxation, and rising to the challenge of being responsible for their own future. We must fight again to recreate that spirit."

    Fifteen years later, at the height of the protests against the poll tax, Thatcher got a much rougher ride from the 1922 Committee before she eventually resigned after a leadership challenge.

    Related:

    Theresa May 'Not a Dead Woman Walking' After General Election - Brexit Secretary
    Theresa May Makes Appointments After UK General Election
    UK Ministers Reportedly Urge Boris Johnson to Replace Theresa May
    DUP Leader Says to Seek Deal With Tories for Benefit of UK, N Ireland
    Tags:
    snap election, Tories, votes, committee, election, UK General Election 2017, Conservative Party, Edward Heath, Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, Suez Canal, Westminster, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok