12:06 GMT +312 June 2017
    The sun rises as refugees and migrants walk to pass from the northern Greek village of Idomeni to southern Macedonia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. The sudden onset of autumn has taken tens of thousands by surprise all along the Balkans route from Greece to Hungary

    World Ignored Terror in the Balkans, Now Terrified With Europe Attacks - Dodik

    © AP Photo/ Giannis Papanikos
    Commenting on the recent terror attacks in the UK, Milorad Dodik, the President of Bosnia's Serb-dominated federal region of Republika Srpska, told Sputnik that the residents of Western Europe have been lulled by their dull lives, while the residents of the Balkans have been familiar with terror for a long time already.

    Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska is pictured on an election poster calling for votes for a referendum on their Statehood Day in Prnjavor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Republika Srpska Leader Says Never Discussed Separation From Bosnia With Putin
    The UK's National Counter Terrorism Security Office has recently released an updated "Crowded Places Guidance" document, which says that the risk of a terrorist attack in the UK "is highly likely." The police counter-terror unit has updated its anti-terror guidance following the recent terror attack on London Bridge, which left eight people dead.

    Milorad Dodik, the President of Bosnia's Serb-dominated federal region of Republika Srpska has talked to Sputnik about the terror threat in Europe.

    "Western Europe has a tendency to belittle an evil. When something really bad happens, the Westerners try to forget about it as soon as possible, saying that it was a one-man attack," he told Sputnik.

    However, he further explained, terror attacks at a dozen locations can't be committed by people who do everything on their own. There is a ferocious ideology behind the coordinated attacks, which tries to get away with anyone considered "unfaithful" and impose radical Islam.

    The Westerners, the President said, have been lulled by their dull and boring lives, which has provided them with stability, peace and high salaries. However, the residents of the Balkans, he said, have been familiar with terror for a long time already.

    Milorad Dodik reminded the audience that over 500 residents of Bosnia and Herzegovina have been fighting alongside Daesh in the Middle East. Many have returned to their home country, bringing the ideology of radical Islam with them and creating the cells in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Vladimir Putin meets with Milorad Dodik
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Republika Srpska President Hopes for Putin’s Visit to Region’s Capital
    Back in 90s, the President said, Bosnia had already experienced an influx of Islamists. About 4,500 mujahideens have been sent to the country via Croatia and had committed heinous crimes. The first picture of a decapitated head of a Serbian soldier, he noted, was made by the mujahideens in Bosnia. The world had not reacted then, he said.

    However now, when the heads of the Westerners are being cut off, they behave differently, he said.

    Terrorism is a dire and a very serious threat, which had not been duly taken and addressed, he finally stated.

    refugees, radical Islamist, terrorism, radical Islam, Milorad Dodik, Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, United Kingdom, Balkans, Europe
