World Ignored Terror in the Balkans, Now Terrified With Europe Attacks - Dodik

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic

The UK's National Counter Terrorism Security Office has recently released an updated "Crowded Places Guidance" document, which says that the risk of a terrorist attack in the UK "is highly likely." The police counter-terror unit has updated its anti-terror guidance following the recent terror attack on London Bridge, which left eight people dead.

Milorad Dodik, the President of Bosnia's Serb-dominated federal region of Republika Srpska has talked to Sputnik about the terror threat in Europe.

"Western Europe has a tendency to belittle an evil. When something really bad happens, the Westerners try to forget about it as soon as possible, saying that it was a one-man attack," he told Sputnik.

However, he further explained, terror attacks at a dozen locations can't be committed by people who do everything on their own. There is a ferocious ideology behind the coordinated attacks, which tries to get away with anyone considered "unfaithful" and impose radical Islam.

The Westerners, the President said, have been lulled by their dull and boring lives, which has provided them with stability, peace and high salaries. However, the residents of the Balkans, he said, have been familiar with terror for a long time already.

Milorad Dodik reminded the audience that over 500 residents of Bosnia and Herzegovina have been fighting alongside Daesh in the Middle East. Many have returned to their home country, bringing the ideology of radical Islam with them and creating the cells in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Back in 90s, the President said, Bosnia had already experienced an influx of Islamists. About 4,500 mujahideens have been sent to the country via Croatia and had committed heinous crimes. The first picture of a decapitated head of a Serbian soldier, he noted, was made by the mujahideens in Bosnia. The world had not reacted then, he said.

However now, when the heads of the Westerners are being cut off, they behave differently, he said.

Terrorism is a dire and a very serious threat, which had not been duly taken and addressed, he finally stated.