12 June 2017
    Armed police stand guard as participants leave the venue where the former US president and the German Chancellor attended a panel discussion during the Protestant church day (Kirchentag) event at the Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) in Berlin on May 25, 2017

    Germany to Use WhatsApp, Face Recognition Technology in Anti-Terror Crackdown

    © AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Germany is planning to use face recognition technology and gain access to chat services like WhatsApp in order to track terrorists, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere says.

    Anti Brexit campaigners carry a Germany flag and European flags outside Britain's parliament in London, Saturday March 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    German Lawmaker Doubts Legality of Germany's EU Membership
    German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has announced new security measures to combat terrorism, including the use of face recognition technology to track the movements of terrorists.

    The government is planning a trial of the technology this summer at Berlin's Suedkreuz railway station. If successful, it will be rolled out across the country.

    "We currently have video surveillance at railway stations. However, we have not been able to, for example, store the image of a terrorist on the run in software so that it raises the alarm when he appears somewhere at a station," de Maiziere told the newspaper Tagesspiegel.

    Since the proposed technology will only be used to record the faces of terrorists, the right of ordinary citizens to privacy will be unaffected. However, other proposed measures such as official access to encrypted messenger services like WhatsApp are more controversial.

    "We want messenger services to have end-to-end encryption so that innocent citizens' communication is undisturbed and secure," the politician, a member of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said.

    "However, as with an SMS, security authorities need to have access under certain conditions."

    The authorities are looking at a number of ways to monitor the communications of terrorist suspects, including the use of "online searches" of internet-connected equipment and "Quellen TKÜ" (source telecommunications surveillance). 

    The latter is the preventive surveillance of online Skype conversations, chat and other internet-based communication, which monitors a suspect's online communication before it is encrypted. 

    German airmen stand next to a fighter jet and a transport plane after the US Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015
    © AP Photo/
    Two Weeks Or We're Out of Here: Berlin Hands Ankara Ultimatum Over Incirlik
    In February, the CDU and its coalition partners in the Social Democratic Party (SPD) published a draft amendment to the penal code which is to be debated in the Bundestag in the coming weeks. The legislation includes provisions for the use of online search and source telecommunications surveillance by police investigators. 

    De Maizière said that established methods of analogue surveillance should serve as the benchmark for digital surveillance. 

    "It must be legal and technically possible in the digital world," the Minister said.

    As regards the sources of terrorism, de Maiziere blamed both the radicalization of German-born nationals and the exploitation of Germany's asylum system by terrorists posing as refugees.

    "That is part of the truth, and especially vile," said de Maiziere, adding that there are also cases "in which people here in our country have been radicalized."

    With regard to the refugee crisis, the Minister called the current situation "unsustainable" and said that the challenges of both terrorism and refugees will remain "for many, many years."

    Germany Arrests Suspected 'Daesh Correspondent' of Syrian Origin
    UK PM Confirms to German Chancellor Intention to Start Brexit Talks as Planned
    German FM Concerned Row Between Qatar, Arab States May Lead to 'Warfare'
    Berlin Stands for Closer Cooperation With Paris in Defense Area - German MoD
    monitoring, surveillance, terrorism, refugees, Thomas de Maiziere, Germany
