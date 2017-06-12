Macron’s Party Wins 1st French Legislative Vote Round as 99.5% Ballots Counted

© AP Photo/ Claude Paris Less Than 50% of French Come to Vote in 1st Legislative Election Round

PARIS (Sputnik) – The total of 28.2 percent of French throughout the country voted in favor of Macron's party, the ministry’s data showed, noting that the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.8 percent of votes and was followed by Marine Le Pen's National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support.

Left-wing Unsubmissive France (La France Insoumise) and Socialist Party got 11 and 7.4 percent of votes, respectively, according to the ministry.

France held the first round of the legislative election Sunday. French citizens were electing 577 lawmakers to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, out of more than 7,800 candidates.