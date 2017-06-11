Ukrainians Enjoy First Day of Visa-Free Regime With EU as Europe 'Opens' Borders

Despite major changes in the visa regime between the European Union and Ukraine, there are still some restrictions. Ukrainian nationals are not allowed to enter the Schengen Area without biometric passports. They are recommended to have a number of documents with them, including proof of having 45 euros ($50) for every day, a medical insurance, a green card for travelers on car, an invitation from relatives and confirmation of booking a place for living in a hostel, hotel and so on.
NATIONWIDE CELEBRATIONS
On the day, when the visa-free regime entered into force, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko opened a symbolic door to the European Union at the border with Slovakia. The official ceremony was also attended by Slovak President Andrej Kiska.
"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time and this is a historic moment, when we lift this paper curtain separating Ukraine from Europe. It means that Ukraine has carried out huge reforms. We have changed our country by joint efforts and out partners in Europe have kept their word and now the door of the European Union, the door of our friends is open to our 45-million nation, for Ukrainian people. I congratulate all of you," Poroshenko said at the ceremony.
In Ukraine's capital of Kiev, the celebrations are taking place along with concerts, entertainment events and meetings with the ambassadors from the EU countries. On Saturday, many Ukrainians spent their night on the streets of Kiev celebrating the beginning of the visa-free regime.
MIGRATION RISKS
A number of experts in Ukraine and Europe raised concerns amid possible influx of migrants from Ukraine. Some countries expressed concerns over security threats since it would be unclear who entered their territory.
According to Ukraine's State Employment Service, only 1 percent of Ukrainians are applying for an official job abroad in line with legislation.
French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont said the regime could become a problem for Ukraine itself since valuable labor force is likely to flee the country.
EU TRIP NOT AFFORDABLE FOR EVERYONE
Although the Ukrainians have long aspired for a visa-free travel to the European Union, it does not mean that everyone can afford it, especially taken into account a deep economic crisis in the country.
"It means that in the conditions of total poverty and hunger, neither pensioners with a pension about $50, nor students with scholarship allowance about $41.5 or millions of people working for a minimal salary of $120.8 are not even dreaming about traveling to EU countries for holiday," the representatives of All-Ukrainian Social Movement Ukrainian Choice believe.
Moreover, against the background of the growing prices for utilities, caused in particular by the blockade of eastern regions, which traditionally supplied coal for the whole country, the real income of people again went down.
