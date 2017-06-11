Register
22:28 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    People wave pro independence flags next to ballot boxes during a protest organised by the National Assembly for Catalonia, to support the call for referendum in Barcelona, Spain

    Some 30,000 Rally to Support Catalonia's Independence Referendum

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    14410

    Around 30,000 residents of the Spanish city of Barcelona took part in the rally supporting the idea to hold referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain, media reported Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Spanish El Pais news outlet reported that President of the autonomous region Carles Puigdemont Casamajo and Josep Guardiola i Sala, manager of Manchester City and former coach of Barcelona football club, took part in the rally held at Montjuic hill in Barcelona.

    "The only possible answer is to vote. We are here to demonstrate that on October 1 we will vote at a referendum to choose our future even if the Spanish authorities do not want us to," Guardiola said as quoted by the outlet.

    On Friday, Puigdemont said that Catalonia would hold a unilateral referendum on independence on October 1, 2017, if an agreement with the central government to carry out a consultation in an agreed manner would not be reached. Puigdemont referred to his letter to Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey of May 24, inviting the latter to start negotiations on the terms and conditions of the referendum. On May 25, Rajoy refused to hold such talks.

    President of the Catalan regional Government Carles Puigdemont leaves after a debate on the government's question of confidence at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona on September 29, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEP LAGO
    Spanish Government Plans to Block Referendum on Catalonia’s Independence
    In response to Puigdemont's statement on unilaterally holding the referendum, Spanish government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said that Madrid would ban any attempts of Catalan government to carry out the vote.

    On November 9, 2014, about 80 percent of the Catalans who took part in a non-binding referendum on the region's status as part of Spain, voted in favor of Catalonia becoming an independent state. The independence vote was however ruled unconstitutional by the Madrid authorities.

    Related:

    Catalonia President Sets Referendum on Region's Independence for October 1
    Spanish MoD Rules Out Possibility of Catalonia's Independence Referendum
    Catalan President Says Independence Referendum Not an 'Attempt to Destroy Spain'
    Spanish Prime Minister Calls Catalan Draft Bill on Independence 'Blackmail'
    Tags:
    independence referendum, rally, Spain, Catalonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok