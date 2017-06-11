Kiev Should Promote Reforms After Getting EU Visa-Free Regime - Slovak President

KIEV (Sputnik) — Slovak President Andrej Kiska on Sunday called on the Ukrainian authorities to continue delivering the reforms in the country after the introduction of the short-stay visa-free regime for the Ukrainians by the European Union earlier in the day.

"I would like to urge you to further deliver the reforms. The reforms require a lot of efforts. This means that you must continue carrying them out, this poses a lot of obligations, but it is very beneficial for you," Kiska said during the solemn joint address with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Zakarpats'ka region in western Ukraine.

Slovakia will continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Europe, Kiska added.

"Dear neighbors, welcome to Europe," the Slovak leader stressed.

The European Commission confirmed that Ukraine met all the necessary requirements for visa liberalization in December 2015, and on April 6, the European Parliament approved the introduction of the short-stay visa-free regime for Ukraine. Under the agreement, the Ukrainians will be able to enter the European Union without a visa for 90 days in a 180-day period for business purposes or tourism.

On May 17, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Malta's Interior Minister Carmelo Abela, presiding at the Council of the European Union, signed a document on amending the bloc's legislation to grant visa-free regime for the Ukrainians.