19:26 GMT +311 June 2017
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017

    Theresa May Makes Appointments After UK General Election

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (121)
    0 11120

    There are new appoinments in the new May`s Cabinet Office amid cabinet reshuffle, the Downing Street said in a statement.

    Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace after Britain's election in London, Britain June 9, 2017.
    UK Prime Minister May to Hold First Post-Election Cabinet Meeting on Monday
    LONDON (Sputnik) — Damian Green, who previously served as the UK work and pensions secretary, has been promoted to first secretary of state and minister for the Cabinet Office in cabinet reshuffle, the Downing Street said in a statement.

    "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Damian Green as first secretary of state and minister for the Cabinet Office," the statement read.

    Moreover, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark will stay in his role in the new UK cabinet formed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

    "Greg Clark has been confirmed as secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy," the Downing Street said in a statement.

    Meanwhile, UK's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox remained in office following the reshuffle in the UK government carried out by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday, the statement of Prime Minister's Office said.

    "Dr Liam Fox has been confirmed as secretary of state for international trade," the statement read.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.
    UK’s Theresa May Threatens to Punish Ministers for Leaking Cabinet Secrets
    David Gauke, who previously served as the UK chief secretary to the Treasury, has been promoted to serve as secretary of state for work and pensions in the new cabinet, the Downing Street said in a statement.

    As for the UK's chief secretary to the Treasury office, Elizabeth Truss was appointed as a UK's chief secretary to the Treasury in the new country's government, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said in a statement Sunday.

    "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Liz Truss as chief secretary to the Treasury, attending cabinet," the statement said.

    In the previous cabinet, Truss held the position of the lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice, while the position of the chief secretary to the Treasury was held by David Gauke.

    "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of David Gauke as secretary of state for work and pensions," the statement read.

    UK Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Justine Greening remains in office after the reshuffle in the country's Cabinet, Downing Street said in a statement Sunday.

    "Justine Greening has been confirmed as secretary of state for education," the prime minister's office said in a statement adding that Greening was also reappointed as minister for women and equalities.

    Vote Leave signs placed on the balconies in Highgate Road, North London, as residents vote in a referendum on whether to remain part of European Union or leave.
    UK Government Appoints Head of Cabinet Office's Unit Working on Brexit
    David Lidington, who previously served as the leader of the UK House of Commons, has been promoted to serve as justice secretary in the new cabinet, 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

    "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of David Lidington as lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice," the statement read.

    UK Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid stays in his role in the new country's government, 10 Downing Street said in a statement Sunday.

    "Sajid Javid has been confirmed as secretary of state for communities and local government," the statement readMay is reshuffling the cabinet after the snap general election held on Thursday.

    Javid is the ninth cabinet member whose role was not change over the reshuffle. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Brexit Secretary David Davis, Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, Business Secretary Greg Clark, Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities Justine Greening and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns are also staying in the new cabinet.  Sunday's media reports showed that James Brokenshire was likely to keep the post of Northern Ireland Secretary.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May is currently making appointments to the new cabinet formed after Thursday's snap general election. On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May holds appointments to the new cabinet, which is being formed after the parliamentary elections held on Thursday.

    The former minister for the cabinet office lost the elections in his constituency and could not be a member of the Cabinet.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (121)

