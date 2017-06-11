Downing Street Refutes Media Reports Claiming Trump's Visit to UK Put on Hold

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Trump Tells PM May He Put Visit to UK on Hold - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom has not been postponed despite media reports insisting on the contrary, a Downing Street spokesperson said Sunday.

"We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations. The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans," the spokesperson told the BBC broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, The Guardian newspaper reported citing a Downing Street adviser that Trump in a phone call with UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that he would not come if his visit was met with large-scale protests, effectively putting the trip on hold for some time.

On January 27, May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later that day, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," suspending entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, banning all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocking all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

The decree triggered sharp criticism not only in the United States but throughout the world, including in the United Kingdom, and resulted, in particular, in calls to cancel Trump's invitation to Britain. The UK authorities responded that despite disagreement with US policy they would still welcome the US president.