MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The survey for The Sunday Times newspaper revealed that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson emerged as the most popular replacement for May with 24 percent thinking that he would be a good prime minister. At the same time, 52 percent believed that he would be a bad leader.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats.

On Saturday, May's closest advisers and co-chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, both announced their resignation.