Fun Facts and Polls: France Readies for 1st Round of Legislative Elections

Both are French nationals who hope to win the parliamentary seats and take active part in French politics.

Napoleon is a right-wing politician who represents France's region of Var. She has occupied various posts in local government bodies, and intends to develop her native region, attract more tourists, protect local producers and support local health organizations.

The other candidate has never been engaged in politics. Obama, a young man with Cameroonian roots, is studying psychology and working as a tutor at a school in Côte-d'Or. He wants to raise wages and take care of the environment.

Parliamentary elections in France are held in two rounds on June 11 and 18. Voters are expected to choose 577 deputies of the French National Assembly from more than 7,800 candidates.