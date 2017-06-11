Register
10:20 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Workers prepare signs outside their polling station on general election day in London, britain, June 8, 2017.

    UK Economy Loses Momentum Amidst High Post-Election Uncertainty

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (116)
    0 3910

    The British economy might have slowed amidst the political uncertainty, yet, with the political stabilization now, and GDP growth gradually solidifying due to the narrowed foreign trade deficit, there is a foundation for improved economic expansion supported by appropriate policy action.

    Kristian Rouz — After the UK general election erased the Conservative Party's majority in the Parliament, the British economy is facing stronger headwinds due to the rising uncertainty in the Brexit process. Prime Minister Theresa May still has solid chances to form a new majority together with Ulster's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), thus staying on course to lead the nation through the divorce with the European Union.

    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, waves at a campaign event in Reading, May 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn: 'I Can Still Be Prime Minister'

    However, a slowdown in manufacturing and construction, along with the dismal growth in salaries and wages and the rising inflation, might impair the UK's growth outlook.  

    In April, UK manufacturing and construction slowed down, marring the 2Q17 broader growth projections. Since the Brexit vote last year, a robust expansion in these two sectors had allowed to offset the challenges of the plunging pound sterling's FX rate and lower household disposable incomes. How, however, the outlook for the broader GDP expansion looks more uncertain.

    UK manufacturing rose by just 0.2 percent in April, and so did broader industrial sector, which includes mining and utilities, according to a report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). UK construction declined by 1.6 percent that same month as a result of weaker fixed investment in real estate development.

    Manufacturing was mainly hit by the rebound in the pound's FX rate, affecting the British exports, whilst construction took a blow from the pre-election uncertainty, hampering investment. Now that the UK's political reality has barely changed after the election, as long as the Tories are able to form the government with the DUP, investment is poised to rebound, but manufacturing might still struggle.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement after meeting with the Queen. Theresa May received a permission from the Queen to form a new cabinet of ministers
    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    UK PM Appoints Ex-Conservative Parliamentarian as Cabinet Chief of Staff

    "This was despite purchasing managers' index surveys suggesting that April had seen an improvement in momentum," Liz Martins of HSBC said. "While we still think GDP growth will be stronger in the second quarter than the first quarter's 0.2 percent, these data suggest the improvement may not be as big as indicated."

    The UK's foreign trade balance has still improved in April with trade deficit steadily narrowing, despite the pound's rebound against its major peers. But this mainly happened because of the decreased imports, whilst exports were suppressed by the pound's recovery.  

    UK exports remained unchanged at £49.8 bln in April, whilst imports dropped to £51.9 bln in April from £53.7 bln the previous month, narrowing the deficit gap to just £2.1bln.

    The UK economy's quarter-on-quarter expansion in expected at 0.3 percent in 2Q17 compared to 0.2 percent in Q1, and then to remain flat at 0.3 percent per quarter throughout the rest of the year. In 1Q18, however, the UK GDP is poised to accelerate to 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth.

    "The economy is going to continue to grow at sub-par levels," Jagjit Chadha of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said. "We haven't had any growth in real wages, we haven't had any growth in productivity in 10 years, and the anxiety that's causing households is what we're seeing reflected in the vote." 

    The British manufacturers are calling on the government to intensify their effort to boost labor productivity rather than relying on the national currency's fluctuations in supporting the domestic industries.

    The government must "fix the foundations of the UK economy and our productivity problem," Carolyn Fairbairn, Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry said.

    This combination of pictures created on July 13, 2016 shows (R) Britain's Home Secretary and new leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May arriving in Downing Street in London on July 12, 2016 and German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiling as she addresses the media at the end of the second day of an EU - Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Oli Scarff Thierry Charlier
    UK PM Confirms to German Chancellor Intention to Start Brexit Talks as Planned

    The pound, however, declined again on Friday after a rebound earlier this year, as the election results undermined the strength of the British national currency. It now stands at $1.27 compared to the average $1.30 in the past several months, but still above $1.20 seen late last year, when the pound's devaluation greatly helped the British manufacturing and exports.

    "Looking ahead, there is clearly a risk that… election result causes growth to weaken towards the end of the second quarter," Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said. "This is unlikely to spell disaster since the economy has proved pretty resilient to political uncertainty in the recent past."

    At the same time, longer-term fundamentals indicate the UK economy is still on track to expand further, and April's slowdown might have been only a reflection of the pre-election uncertainty. The Foreign trade deficit, although still at £2.1 in April, almost halved from March's £3.9 bln.

    Standard & Poor's Global Ratings said that the results of the UK election would have no near-term effect on the UK's investment appeal and credit ratings because the decreased predictability of the governmental policies has already been taken into account when PM May called for a snap election in April.

    Moreover, given now the Tories will have to coordinate their policies with Ulster's DUP, a ‘hard Brexit' scenario is unlikely — Northern Ireland voted to ‘Remain' in the Brexit referendum last year, and in order to ensure the stability of the parliamentary majority, the Conservative Party will be more cautious in their approach to the Brexit process.  

    Whilst the uncertainty in the British economy is still rife, the worst times might have passed, with the inflation projected to stabilize, and broader GDP expansion steadily gaining momentum. In the absence of political shocks expected in the near-to-medium-term, the economy will be greatly dependent on the Tories' ability to maintain a stable working relationship with the DUP within the new cabinet.

    2017 UK General Election: Final Results
    © Sputnik/
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (116)
    Tags:
    Brexit, British Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok