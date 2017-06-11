Easyjet Flight to London Diverted After Pilot Overhears Talk of Bombs

The EZY3246 flight from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to London's Stansted airport made an emergency landing at Cologne airport in Germany Saturday evening, and Cologne airport was put on lockdown for several hours, Airlive reports, with incoming flights diverted to nearby airports.

The 151 passengers onboard the flight were evacuated and searched by police, who reportedly made several arrests. A backpack that was not claimed by any of the passengers was destroyed as a precaution, according to The Sun.

"We take the situation very seriously, but cannot confirm that there was a concrete terror suspicion," a Cologne police spokesman told German news outlet BILD.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 Saturday evening, and the flight will not head to Stansted as scheduled until tomorrow. A statement on EasyJet's website said that passengers would be provided with hotel rooms and transport to and from the airport.